Invesco Ltd. Purchases 51,372 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Yellow were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yellow by 218.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the second quarter worth approximately $5,765,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 2,573.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 77.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 486,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 94.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 402,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Yellow alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Carty purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELL opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. Yellow Co. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.