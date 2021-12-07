Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Reduced by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 959,336 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,892,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 713,351 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.