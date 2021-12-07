Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period.

Shares of PSCC opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.473 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

