IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Billion

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $51.67 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

