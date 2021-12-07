Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.52

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

