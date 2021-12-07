iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Stock Position Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSL opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $62.99 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

