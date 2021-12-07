iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is First American Trust FSB’s 10th Largest Position

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 435,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.2% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

