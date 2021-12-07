iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.7% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management owned about 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $21,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,936,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $33.90. 99,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,606,364. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

