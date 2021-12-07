iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

EWU stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.