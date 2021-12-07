iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lowered by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $6.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

