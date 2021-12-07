iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Great Diamond Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 7.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $27,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $268.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $216.95 and a 52-week high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

