iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 96.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

