iSpecimen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ISPC) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 14th

iSpecimen’s (NASDAQ:ISPC) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 14th. iSpecimen had issued 2,250,000 shares in its public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of iSpecimen’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ISPC opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65.

In other news, CFO Tracy Curley acquired 8,000 shares of iSpecimen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $55,785.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in iSpecimen by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in iSpecimen during the second quarter worth $1,625,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen during the third quarter worth $162,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iSpecimen during the third quarter worth $74,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

