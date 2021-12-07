iSpecimen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ISPC) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 14th

iSpecimen’s (NASDAQ:ISPC) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 14th. iSpecimen had issued 2,250,000 shares in its public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of iSpecimen’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
ISPC opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65.
In other news, CFO Tracy Curley acquired 8,000 shares of iSpecimen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $55,785.
iSpecimen Company Profile
iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
