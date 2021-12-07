Istar Inc. Buys 6,793 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $499,896.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.42 per share, with a total value of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.74 per share, with a total value of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. bought 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. bought 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,959.74.

NYSE SAFE opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 154.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 776,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth approximately $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Safehold by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

