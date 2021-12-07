Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

ITMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded Itamar Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itamar Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.37.

Shares of ITMR opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $494.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.73. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.32). On average, equities analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,734 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 211,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

