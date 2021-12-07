iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $701,609.93 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $701,609.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $332,678.72.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,395 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $424,900.60.
- On Monday, November 29th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,371 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $357,695.79.
- On Friday, November 26th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,674 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $453,095.50.
- On Monday, October 18th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $167,372.38.
- On Friday, October 15th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,932 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,941.84.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $567,803.77.
- On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88.
- On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66.
iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. 309,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,163. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.90 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13.
ITOS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
