ITM Power’s (ITM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 641 ($8.50) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.96) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.30) to GBX 350 ($4.64) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 543 ($7.20).

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 431.90 ($5.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.40. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 307.06 ($4.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 724 ($9.60). The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 445.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 423.81.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

