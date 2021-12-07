Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JXN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NYSE:JXN opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

