Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.00.

NYSE J traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,008. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day moving average is $136.76.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

