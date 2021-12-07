James Carlsen Buys 5,000 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Carlsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

CTOS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. 713,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.24. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $8,340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $198,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

