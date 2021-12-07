Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 3,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

NYSE YUMC traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,609. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

