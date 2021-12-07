Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 114,828 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,828 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in Vertiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,069,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vertiv by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,108. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.