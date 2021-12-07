Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.09. 78,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.