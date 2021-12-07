Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VAXX opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Vaxxinity has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

