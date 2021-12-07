Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $341.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.98 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,217,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 805,567 shares of company stock valued at $272,543,001 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 66,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Snowflake by 497.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.