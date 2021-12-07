JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 535.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 249,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 209,947 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 144.7% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 79,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

JBLU stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

