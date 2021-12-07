JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.84% from the stock’s current price.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of MRNS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,821. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $386.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

