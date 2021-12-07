JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JOAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.56.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $9.38 on Friday. JOANN has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in JOANN by 9.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in JOANN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth $70,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

