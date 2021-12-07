John W. Garratt Sells 29,412 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.86. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after buying an additional 818,432 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

