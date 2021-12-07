Jonathan Davies Acquires 55 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £125.95 ($167.02).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 48 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($166.13).

SSPG opened at GBX 235.20 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.10. SSP Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSPG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.61) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 361.14 ($4.79).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

