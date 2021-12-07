JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $460.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.42.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $390.02 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.