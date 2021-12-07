JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $670.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $665.00 to $670.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $702.72.

TDG opened at $601.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $517.37 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $632.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.87.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $47,099,865. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $63,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

