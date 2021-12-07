JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 420 ($5.57) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.83) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.97) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.50) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.70) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.72).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 357.20 ($4.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 229 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 420.03 ($5.57). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 363.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 557.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.