JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period.

Shares of JCPB opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $56.52.

