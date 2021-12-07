JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,066,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

JPEM opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.11 and a one year high of $61.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.56.

