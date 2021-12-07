Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $11.07

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $12.34. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 101,675 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,387,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.