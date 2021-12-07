Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $11.07

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $12.34. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 101,675 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
