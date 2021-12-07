JustBet Achieves Market Cap of $639,972.08 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $639,972.08 and approximately $4,457.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00058909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.24 or 0.08473715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00083246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,102.03 or 1.00814847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002708 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

