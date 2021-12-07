Kadena Hits One Day Volume of $75.83 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $75.83 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.00 or 0.00023290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00057611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.00 or 0.08462925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00059124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,307.66 or 0.99612873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00077197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 160,986,383 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.