Kessler Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 32,723 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,636. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.28 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

