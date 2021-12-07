Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $40,641,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

