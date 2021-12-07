Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1,816.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,581 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,712,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 68,808 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 463,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.45.

