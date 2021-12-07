Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Shares of Z stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $123,809.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $60,197.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,744. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.