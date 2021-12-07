Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.