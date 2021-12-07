Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 841 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after acquiring an additional 828,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after acquiring an additional 350,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,058 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

