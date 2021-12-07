Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.62.

