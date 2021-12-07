Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after acquiring an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,685,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,229,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,733.71.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,879.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,941.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,794.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,630.07.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

