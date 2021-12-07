Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

GRMN stock opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $178.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

