KeyCorp Weighs in on Duke Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $101.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

