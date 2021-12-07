KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002418 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $115,659.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00058773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.72 or 0.08449324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,669.06 or 0.99999299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00077121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002654 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars.

