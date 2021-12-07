keyTango Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Million (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. keyTango has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $29,094.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, keyTango has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00039865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00211256 BTC.

About keyTango

keyTango (CRYPTO:TANGO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,461,349 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

